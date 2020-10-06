Watch jazz/rap-blending group Butcher Brown’s trippy new video for “Gum In My Mouth”

#KingButch, like previous Butcher Brown recordings, was recorded in their home recording facility—Jellowstone Studios (the group’s “nerve center”)—and features the striking and diverse talents of the band’s members: deejay / producer / keyboardist DJ Harrison; drummer Corey Fonville; bassist Andrew Randazzo; trumpeter / saxophonist / MC Marcus “Tennishu” Tenney; and guitarist Morgan Burrs. The album also benefits from the production skills of Chris Dunn (N’Dambi, NEXT Collective, Leela James, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah), Concord Records’ Sr. Director of A&R, and was recorded in a furiously creative, two-week period last October. The cover art was created by famed designer Lou Beach, famed for his iconic cover of Weather Report’s 1977 classic, Heavy Weather. Butcher Brown’s career has been guided for the past four years by veteran artist manager David Passick (Herbie Hancock, Don Was, Maxwell), whose management firm represents a number of pioneering musicians in the jazz/hip-hop overlap; #KingButch is dedicated to Passick’s long-time partner, Jack Leitenberg, who passed away last year.

Butcher Brown recently released their very good new album #KingButch via Concord Jazz (more info via press release above), and it's a thrilling, forward-thinking fusion of jazz and hip hop. If you don't believe us, believe jazz great Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, who said, "Butcher Brown is a once-in-a-generation band. Imagine if Jimi Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys had heard Biggie Smalls, D’Angelo, J Dilla, and could hold their own sitting in with John Coltrane. Each player in the unit is a killer, and this squad is positioned to be one of the greatest bands of our era. Mark my words." Or Kamasi Washington, who toured with Butcher Brown and called them "one of the really exciting groups on the scene right now."

We're premiering the video for "Gum In My Mouth," which blends clips of the band performing with psychedelic animation (by Toby Mortimer). The video is as trippy as the song itself, which could appeal to fans of A Tribe Called Quest as much as it could appeal to fans of Kamasi Washington. Watch below.

You can also stream the full album below, and pick up physical copies and/or accompanying merch (including a very cool-looking vinyl bundle) at the band's webstore.

Butcher Brown have also been doing quarantine-style live videos all year, including some cool covers. Here they are doing Biggie, Freddie Gibbs/Madlib, and Kool & the Gang:

More of Butcher Brown's recent performance videos can be found here.