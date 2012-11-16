Jeff Mangum & Guy Picciotto of Fugazi covered Tall Dwarfs last night (video), tickets on sale for Jeff’s 2013 tour

"Strike Debt" - outside LPR - 11/15/2012 (photo by Lee Ranaldo)



Jeff Mangum and Guy Picciotto at LPR - 11/15/12 (via Kevin Bannon)



Jeff Mangum was one of the many notable artists to play the Occupy Wall Street-related show at Le Poisson Rouge last night (11/15), along with Lee Ranaldo (who took one of the pictures above), Guy Picciotto, Tunde Adebimpe, Kyp Malone Janeane Garofalo, Lizz Winstead, Max Silvestri, and others. The show was an Occupy Wall Street benefit to raise money for Strike Debt. If you weren't at the show, did you stream it live? You can check out a video of Jeff Mangum and Guy Picciotto (of Fugazi) playing Tall Dwarfs track, "Sign the Dotted Line," below. That's a picture of Jeff and Guy from the show above.

As mentioned, Jeff Mangum is going on a tour in 2013 which comes close to NYC on three separate occasions. Tickets for his show in Poughkeepsie go on sale today at 11 AM. Tickets for his Hartford, CT show are on sale now. The tour also hits Hamilton College Chapel in Clinton, NY on 2/14, but ticket info for that show has not been posted.

Video below...



---

Jeff Mangum and Guy Picciotto - "Sign the Dotted Line" (Tall Dwarfs cover)

