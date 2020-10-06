watch Jeff Tweedy’s “Gwendolyn” video ft. Jon Hamm, Courtney Barnett, Elvis Costello, more

Jeff Tweedy's new solo album Love Is the King is out October 23 and he's just shared the video for "Gwendolyn." Directed by James Fleischel, it begins with Jeff in a protective face mask, which he soon takes off to reveal...a variety of other mouths/jaws CGI'd in to sing the song.

They're some famous mouths, too, including Fred Armisen, Courtney Barnett, Elvis Costello, Jeff Garlin, Tavi Gevinson, Jon Hamm, Robyn Hitchcock, John Hodgman, Yuka C Honda, Abbi Jacobson, Norah Jones, Gaelynn Lea, Scott Mccaughey, Seth Meyers, Nnamdï, Nick Offerman, Molly Sarlé, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Jay Som, Bill & Ted's Alex Winter, Sammy Tweedy, and Spencer Tweedy.

Watch the video below.