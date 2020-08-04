watch Jim James, Julien Baker, Colin Meloy, Valerie June & more cover “What the World Needs Now is Love”

The Newport Folk Festival held a virtual edition over the weekend, and Sunday featured a program titled Our Voices Together featuring a number of exclusive performances, like Courtney Barnett and Phoebe Bridgers covering Gillian Welch and Roger Waters and Lucius covering John Prine.

Our Voices Together finished with an all-star rendition of Burt Bacharach/Hal David classic "What the World Needs Now is Love," that included Jim James, Lucius, Colin Meloy, Valerie June, Julien Baker, Andrew Bird, Grace Potter, Glen Hansard, Chris Thile, Courtney Marie Andrews, Yola, Hiss Golden and more all recording/filming their parts at home. It's a lovely version and you can watch that below.

Jim James also covered this song for a Spotify Singles session with the Resistance Revival Chorus in 2018, the same year Cat Power released a cover of it.