watch Joan Jett cover T. Rex’s “Jeepster” w/ Marc Ribot, Jim White & Doveman

New tribute album Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, which was produced by the late Hal Willner, is out September 4 and here's one of Bolan's best, "Jeepster," as interpreted by Joan Jett with truly all-star help from Marc Ribot on guitar, Jim White on drums, and Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman) on piano and arrangements. It's a pretty faithful version of "Jeepter" but with a lot of finesse and attitude, courtesy all involved. Watch the video, which mixes footage from the recording sessions with archival performance clips of T. Rex, below.

Other contributors to Angelheaded Hipster include Nick Cave, Devendra Banhart, Lucinda Williams, Father John Misty, Peaches, Beth Orton, King Khan, U2 (ft. Elton John), David Johansen, John Cameron Mitchell, Emily Haines, Perry Farrell, Marc Almond, Todd Rundgren, Kesha, Sean Lennon + Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Julian Lennon + Victoria Williams, and more.

Speaking of Thomas Bartlett, he's gearing up to release his first record under his own name.