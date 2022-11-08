Watch Jockstrap’s cameo-filled “Greatest Hits” video; North American tour starts soon

UK duo Jockstrap have released the video for "Greatest Hits," one of the many highlights from their recently released debut album, I Love You Jennifer B. Directed by FKA Twigs' collaborator Aidan Zamiri, the video "charts a fictitious show trial between two eccentric pop icons" where the lyrics are interwoven into the court proceedings. The video is filled with cameos, including Jamie xx, filmmaker and Big Audio Dynamite co-founder Don Letts, London fashion icon and former Blitz Kid Princess Julia, model and costume designer John Foley, former Elastica guitarist and current Rough Trade A&R man Paul Jones, and many more.

“I think Jockstrap are one of the most exciting bands in the world and I’m stoked we were able to make this video together," says Aidan Zamiri. "We wanted this to have a bit of a reflection on the time we live in now, whilst still having a sense of humour about it. Georgia and Taylor are geniuses, and I was so grateful to explore this mad story with them. We did our best to make it as legally accurate as possible (with a few artistic liberties) and this was possible thanks to Jean Lee, our barrister consultant who also played the judge.”

Watch the video below.

Jockstrap's first North American tour starts next week in Washington, DC and includes two sold-out shows at Brooklyn's The Sultan Room on November 19 & 20. All dates are listed below.

JOCKSTRAP - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

17 Nov | DC9, Washington, DC SOLD OUT

18 Nov | Johnny Brendas, Philadelphia, PA SOLD OUT

19 Nov | The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

20 Nov | The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

24 Nov | Bar le Ritz PDB, Montreal, QC

25 Nov | Drake Underground, Toronto, ON SOLD OUT

26 Nov | Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

27 Nov | 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN

1 Dec | Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

2 Dec | Madame Lou’s, Seattle, WA

3 Dec | Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

6 Dec | Starline Social Club, Oakland, CA

7 Dec | Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

8 Feb | District, Liverpool

9 Feb | The Cluny, Newcastle

10 Feb | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

11 Feb | Foundry, Sheffield

13 Feb | Bullingdon, Oxford

15 Feb | Heaven, London SOLD OUT

16 Feb | Olbys, Margate

17 Feb | Gorilla, Manchester

28 Feb | Night Cat, Melbourne AUS

2 Mar | Mary’s Underground, Sydney AUS