Watch John Moreland’s new music video for “Generational Dust”

John Moreland's sixth album Birds In The Ceiling came out back in July (order it here), and now the indie countryman is releasing a vivid music video for "Generational Dust," produced and directed by Chakra Media.

The song is about challenging the values with which you were raised, and John says the video is "about a man reflecting on his background, his ancestry and standing in and embracing his truth," and that comes across in this clip, which follows a group of ranchers, who are all people of color. And just as the song is textured with flickers of synth and electronic percussion, the visually stunning video is accented by stark blue and red lighting that offsets the muted hue of the ranch. The key is restraint, in both the album and the music video: the electronics never overshadow John's quietly stoic country voice; the flashes of deep red over the ranch don't disturb the natural landscape. Instead, they add a contrasting texture, a new light in which to see the world. Check out the video below.

John Moreland is also touring this fall, and will stop in NYC on November 2 at Le Poisson Rouge with Lee Bains. Also supporting across the country are Rob Aldridge, Caroline Spence, and Christopher Paul Stelling. All dates below.

John Moreland -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/29: Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall #

9/30: Decatur, AL - Princess Theater #

10/1: Arnoldsville, GA - Wildwood Revival

10/2: Florence, AL - ShoalsFest

10/4: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre &

10/5: Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre &

10/7: Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater &

10/8: Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall &

10/9: Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner &

10/12: Grand Rapids, MI - Wealthy Theatre &

10/14: Spring Green, WI - The Sh*tty Barn & SOLD OUT

10/15: Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo &

10/16: Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel &

10/23: Belle Plaine, KS - Bartlett Arboretum

10/27: Bentonville, AR - Meteor Guitar Gallery *

10/29: Somerset, KY - The Virginia *

10/30: Huntington, WV - The LOUD *

11/2: New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *

11/3: Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere *

11/4: Garwood, NJ - Crossroads ^

11/6: Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center ^

11/8: Paducah, KY - The 1857 Hotel & Event Center ^

11/9: Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall ^

# w/ Rob Aldridge

& w/ Caroline Spence

* w/ Lee Bains (Solo)

^ Christopher Paul Stelling