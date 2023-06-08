Jonathan Richman has apparently been playing songs around town in Chico

Famously from Massachusetts, Jonathan Richman lives in Chico, CA these days when he's not touring, and he sometimes likes to hit the streets of his hometown and play just for fun -- which sounds like a very Jojo thing to do. A TikTok user recently ran into him performing on a bench outside local club Naked Lounge. When they invited him to perform a song in the club, Richman reportedly replied "I'm busy." Watch that below.

If you're not in Chico, Jonathan will be on a Pacific Northwest tour this summer, including shows in Seattle, Vancouver, and Portland. He'll be on the East Coast for Newport Folk Festival at the end of July, but that's currently his only date on this side of the country. Check out his tour schedule below.

Jonathan Richman - 2023 Tour Dates

23 Jun 2023 Whiteside Theatre Corvallis, OR

24 Jun 2023 Capitol Theater Olympia, WA

26 Jun 2023 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

27 Jun 2023 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

28 Jun 2023 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

29 Jun 2023 St. James Hall Vancouver, BC

30 Jun 2023 Rio Theatre Vancouver, BC

01 Jul 2023 Lincoln Theatre Mount Vernon, WA

02 Jul 2023 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

03 Jul 2023 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

30 Jul 2023 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI