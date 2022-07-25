Watch Joni Mitchell give a rare, surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival

Paul Simon wasn't the only '60s-era legend to make a surprise appearance at this year's Newport Folk Festival. Joni Mitchell, who was also at the 1967 Newport Folk Festival, made a surprise appearance during Brandi Carlile's set and played multiple classic songs. Journalists Aimsel Ponti and Jonathan Dean posted videos of her playing "A Case of You" and "Big Yellow Taxi," and video has also surfaced of her playing "The Circle Game" (by Ryan Cordell) and "Both Sides Now" (by Tomás del Real). Another attendee also tweeted that she played her version of "Summertime." Watch videos and see some pics below.

The Newport Folk Fest appearance followed Joni performing with Brandi (and others) when she was honored at this year's MusicCares' Person of the Year in April, which was her first live appearance in nearly a decade. Brandi previously wrote an essay for Joni's 2021 box set The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) that said, "In my opinion, Blue is the greatest album ever made. Blue didn’t make me a better songwriter. Blue made me a better woman." Brandi also performed Blue in full at Carnegie Hall last year.