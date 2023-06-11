Watch Joni Mitchell play her first headline show in over 20 years (video, setlist)

Saturday night, Joni Mitchell played her first ticketed headline show in over two decades at The Gorge Amphitheatre. Billed as the Joni Jam, Mitchell was joined by a slew of special guests, including Annie Lennox on "Ladies of the Canyon," Sarah McLachlan on "Blue," Wendy & Lisa on "A Strange Boy," Blake Mills on "Amelia," Lucius on "Cactus Tree," Alison Russell on "Young at Heart," Celisse Henderson on "Raised on Robbery," Marcus Mumford on "Come in From the Cold" and "California," and more.

Brandi Carlile, played The Gorge the night before as part of her annual "Echoes Through the Canyon" festival, opened the show and was also host/MC for the evening. (Carlile was also part of Joni's surprise return at Newport Folk Fest 2022.) In addition to her own songs, Joni also did a few covers including George Gershwin's "Summertime," and "Love Potion No. 9"

Here's a bit of The Guardian's review:

While Mitchell’s range is smaller, her voice hasn’t lost its power – nor her familiar slow vibrato. This is on particular display in songs like Both Sides, Now and Gershwin’s Summertime, which she sings mostly solo, with instrumental accompaniment. Other songs feature Mitchell and fellow performers sharing the lead vocals, sometimes in unison, sometimes crossing over each other, slightly out of sync. This brings an improvisational liveliness to songs including A Case of You, which receives a standing ovation from the audience and the performers alike. Her own performances are interspersed with covers of Mitchell songs by others on stage, often prefaced by short speeches describing what her music meant to them. “You’re such a visionary, such a legend, such an inspiration to all of us on the stage and everyone out there,” Lennox says before singing Ladies of the Canyon, which she describes as the song that inspired her career. Another is a potent rendition of Help Me, performed by the singer and guitarist Celisse, whom Mitchell calls “the lady Jimi Hendrix”.

Check out video from the show and the setlist below.

SETLIST: Joni Mitchell @ The Gorge 6/10/2023

Big Yellow Taxi

Night Ride Home

Raised on Robbery (with Celisse Henderson)

Come in From the Cold (with Marcus Mumford)

Amelia (with Blake Mills)

Carey

Sex Kills (with Celisse Henderson)

Summertime (w/ Ben Lusher on piano)

Ladies of the Canyon (with Annie Lennox)

Help Me (with Celisse Henderson)

Where There's A Will There's A Way

Love Potion No. 9

A Case of You (with Marcus Mumford + Brandi Carlile)

A Strange Boy (with Wendy & Lisa)

Cactus Tree (with Lucius)

California (with Marcus Mumford)

Blue (with Sarah McLachlan)

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Shine (with Brandi Carlile)

Both Sides Now

The Circle Game

Encore:

Just Like This Train

If

Young At Heart (with Allison Russell)