Watch Joyce Manor cover My Chemical Romance’s “Helena” & play their s/t debut at Riot Fest

Joyce Manor have been celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with live shows (and a reissue), and their latest one was at Riot Fest yesterday (9/16). They were joined by The Lawrence Arms' Neil Hennessy on drums for their set, and they opened by playing the entire 10-song album in full, followed by nine more songs from throughout their career, and then they brought out PHONY to end with a cover of My Chemical Romance's "Helena." (MCR were supposed to headline Riot Fest this year but now they're scheduled to do so in 2022.) Joyce Manor sounded great -- watch video of their full set and check out their setlist and more pictures (by James Richards IV) below.

Joyce Manor are also playing the s/t LP at SummerStage in Central Park on September 23 with Tigers Jaw, Turnover, and Prince Daddy & the Hyena (tickets).

More pictures of Riot Fest day one here.

Setlist (via)

Orange Julius

Call Out (Laundry)

Beach Community

Derailed

Famous Friend

Leather Jacket

21st Dead Rats

Constant Nothing

Ashtray Petting Zoo

Constant Headache

Heart Tattoo

Falling in Love Again

Fake I.D.

Eighteen

Schley

House Warning Party

Five Beer Plan

Catalina Fight Song

Christmas Card

Helena (My Chemical Romance cover)