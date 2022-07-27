Watch Joyce Manor’s new music video for “Did You Ever Know?” with Best Friends Animal Society

Today, Joyce Manor have released a music video for their song "Did You Ever Know?" off their great new LP 40 oz. to Fresno. The video was created by Sean Stout and made in collaboration with Best Friends Animal Society in an effort to raise awareness about no-kill animal rescue. The candid video follows the band around Best Friends Lifesaving Center in LA; the footage is cathartic and sweet paired with the warm pop-punk anthem that is "Did You Ever Know?". Here's more via press release:

The song’s music video acts as a PSA promoting pet adoption, filmed onsite at Best Friends' Lifesaving Center in Los Angeles and depicting the band as they tour the facilities and visit with some of the cats and dogs currently in its care. The band of animal lovers also included endearing home footage of themselves with their furry friends at the end of the video. Explaining his personal connection to Best Friends and his experience with pet adoption, bassist Matt Ebert states, "Adopting my dog Violet from Best Friends back in 2015 was one of the best decisions I've ever made, and it has completely changed my life for the better. I've wanted to work with the rescue for years, and they were gracious enough to show us around their facility and educate us about everything that goes into their goal of making every shelter across the country a no-kill shelter by 2025. I hope anyone considering a new pet takes the time to consider the major benefits of rescuing theirs!"

Check out the new video below.

Joyce Manor's tour with Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and PHONY begins next week (8/3), and the tour reaches NYC on August 12 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets). Joyce Manor are also playing a massive Long Beach Arena show in January with PUP and Jeff Rosenstock. All dates are listed below.

For much more on Joyce Manor and their new album, listen to our recent podcast episode with frontman Barry Johnson.

JOYCE MANOR NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

8/3 Denver, CO Ogden Theater

8/4 Omaha, NE Slowdown

8/5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

8/6 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

8/7 Detroit, MI Majestic Theater

8/8 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater

8/9 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

8/10 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

8/12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

8/13 Boston, MA Roadrunner

8/14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

8/16 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

8/17 Richmond, VA The National

8/18 Columbia, SC The Senate

8/19 Nashville, TN Main Stage @ Eastside Bowl

8/20 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

8/21 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

8/23 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

8/24 Austin, TX Far Out Lounge

8/25 Dallas, TX Studio @ The Factory

8/27 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

1/7 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Arena