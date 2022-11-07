Watch Judas Priest reunite with K.K. Downing at Rock Hall induction ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony happened on Saturday (11/5) at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre, and among those there were Judas Priest, who received the "Award for Musical Excellence."

The ceremony featured a performance by the current lineup of the band -- Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Scott Travis, and Richie Faulkner -- plus classic era guitarist K.K. Downing and '70s-era drummer Les Binks. They played a medley of "You've Got Another Thing Comin'," "Breaking The Law," and "Living After Midnight," and you can watch that, and check out photos from Judas Priest's Instagram, below.

Alice Cooper inducted Judas Priest, saying, “They’re electrifying on stage and one of the hardest-hitting live bands in the history of rock and roll. Priest has carried the flag of hard rock and heavy metal proudly for something like 50 years, never wavering or following trends or pretending to be anything but exactly what they are.”

In their acceptance speech, Rob Halford said, “I’m the gay guy in the band. You see, that’s what heavy metal is all about. We call ourselves a heavy metal community that is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity, how you look, the color of your skin, what you believe in. Do it or don’t believe it. Everyone is welcome.”

Halford also appeared during Dolly Parton's induction performance, joining her for "Jolene" alongside Pat Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, and Brandi Carlile. You can watch that below as well.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air November 19 on HBO.