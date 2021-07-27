Watch Julian Casablancas throw at the first pitch at last night’s Mets’ game

There should be little doubt that Julian Casablancas is a big Mets fan. The Strokes' 2020 album The New Abnormal includes "Ode to the Mets," and his other band, The Voidz, gave their song "The Eternal Tao 2.0" to a Mets promo video for Opening Day this year. So it was certainly a big thrill for him to get to throw out the first pitch at Monday night's Mets doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

Julian was wearing a vintage Darryl Strawberry jersey, with a bandana underneath his cap, and in a post-pitch interview with SNY he talked a little about his earliest Mets memories and offers up an idea for a new MLB rule. Watch video of that below.

As for the doubleheader, it was a split, with the Braves winning the first game 2-0, and the Mets winning the second game 1-0.

The Strokes played Irving Plaza in June, which was a fundraiser for Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.