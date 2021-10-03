Watch Kacey Musgraves play “justified” and “camera roll” on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season last night, with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Having released new album star-crossed less than a month ago, Kacey played two songs off it, both with theatrical elements: for "justified," she tipped her hat to the Forest Gump scene where Robin Wright plays a song naked, covered only by her acoustic guitar; for the first half of "camera roll," she sang sitting at a table where Polaroids are projected with men sitting across from her.

You can watch both, along with a few of last night's sketches and Owen Wilson's monologue, below.

Next week, Halsey will be the SNL musical guest with host Kim Kardashian West.