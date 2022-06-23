Watch Katie & Allison Crutchfield play a P.S. Eliot song at Waxahatchee/Swearin’ show ++ pics

The SummerStage season is officially underway, and on Wednesday night (6/22), Central Park hosted a very anticipated free show with Waxahatchee, Swearin', and OHMME. OHMME kicked off the night with a set that included a cover of Kate Bush's "Cloudbusting," and Swearin', led by Waxahatchee's sister, Allison Crutchfield, were up next. They're currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut, and they also have a free acoustic in-store show happening tonight (6/23) at Rough Trade. It includes a Q&A moderated by Jenn Pelly and a signing, and you can RSVP to attend.

Waxahatchee closed out the night; her set included the two covers, Lucinda Williams' "Fruits of My Labor," and Dolly Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," that she's been doing this tour, and during the encore she also brought out Allison to play one of their old band P.S. Eliot's songs, "Tennessee." Watch video of that, along with a couple other clips, and see pictures from the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya, below.

