Watch Kendrick Lamar perform at Paris Fashion Week and Tyler, the Creator praise Kendrick’s new album

Wearing a crown of thorns and seated next to Naomi Campbell, Kendrick Lamar performed a handful of tracks from his recent album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week today. He's in Europe making appearances at a bunch of festivals including Glastonbury in the UK and Milano Summer Festival. At the LV show, he sat in the front row, rapping casually during the menswear runway. Between songs he shouted out Virgil Abloh, the late creative director of Louis Vuitton and many more. Watch clips of the laid-back performance below.

In other Kendrick news, Tyler, the Creator recently sang praise for Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers in an interview at the 2022 Converse All Star Series, also in Paris. Tyler said, "I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it... it’s making [people] think about the shit that they’re covering up with that fucking, ‘I’m hard, I shoot people’ shit. I see it, I see through it.” You can watch the full Tyler interview below.