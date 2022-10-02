Watch Kendrick Lamar perform on SNL, joined by Sampha

Saturday Night Live season 48 premiered last night, and the musical guest was Kendrick Lamar, whose performance was as stunning and artistic as you'd expect. First he did "Rich Spirit" and "N95" from his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, with Kendrick rapping in front of a blank wall, with a silhouette behind him not unlike the one he's been using during parts of The Big Steppers tour. As he went into "N95," he revealed that he was actually inside of an empty room, and eventually began flashing slogans on the walls as he rapped.

For his second performance of the night, he did "Father Time" and brought out the song's guest Sampha. For that one, he had a bedroom setup, almost identical to the one he's been using on tour. Sampha sat in a chair with his back to the audience, only emerging once his hook came in. Watch both performances below.