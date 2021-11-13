Watch Kendrick Lamar play ‘Section.80′ deep cuts, bring out Baby Keem at Day N Vegas

Kendrick Lamar played his only show of 2021 as the headliner of Day N Vegas last night (11/12). His set was billed as "One Night in Vegas, From Section.80 to DAMN.," and he took the opportunity to play a chunk of songs from all four of his official studio albums, in chronological order, and then he brought out Baby Keem and played two of their collaborations from Keem's new album ("range brothers" and "family ties"), before playing another DAMN. cut and ending with good kid, m.A.A.d city's "Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst."

Many of the songs he played last night hadn't been played in years, especially the Section.80 songs, some of which hadn't been performed live in nearly a decade, and one of which he'd never performed live at all ("Chapter Ten"). Other songs that were dusted off for the first time in a while included "Poetic Justice," the aforementioned "Sing About Me," "The Art of Peer Pressure" "Institutionalized," "The Blacker the Berry," and "i." Here's an excerpt of Rolling Stone's review of his set:

The rapper frequently stalked the stage alone, clad head to toe in white, with cozy, comfy sweater sleeves extending several inches past his fingertips. Any musicians remained hidden; Lamar’s only accompaniment came in the form of kinetic dancers. First that meant a contingent of more than a dozen men clad in bow ties and maroon blazers, who served as hectic moons orbiting Lamar’s star. They pretended to pray one moment, fake brawled the next, and illuminated the MC in flashlights later. A group of young ballet dancers also joined the fray, and Lamar danced frequently as well. He relied on jerky, robotic movements, or ran in place, or waved his arms like a windmill gone haywire. Lamar didn’t have to deliver a verse if he didn’t want to — a track like “Alright” has reached the status of a modern standard, and the crowd was content to carry the whole thing. When the rapper briefly queued up “Poetic Justice,” his 2012 Drake collaboration built around a lethal Janet Jackson sample, he just let fans sing to him before moving on.

Next up for Kendrick is the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Hopefully we'll learn more about his next album soon.

Day N Vegas continues tonight (11/13) and Sunday (11/14), with Post Malone headlining tonight in place of Travis Scott, who dropped off in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials told Rolling Stone that they have been in touch with officials in Houston (where Astroworld took place) to ensure that nothing similar takes place this weekend. "Obviously we don’t want a repeat of that in our city. We’ve been in communication about the things that were in place there and the things that went wrong. We’ve made some adjustments over here to try to mitigate any potential problems that might arise," Officer Misael Parra said. Rolling Stone points out that officials mostly didn't elaborate on what those "adjustments" entail, but frequently cited "operational security." Parra also mentioned that "the way the barriers are set up in front of the stages is going to allow for quick egress should the need arise. If anyone from the crowd needs to quickly evacuate the area, they’ll be able to do so without any issues." Read more here.

Setlist (via)

Section.80

Fuck Your Ethnicity (First time live since 2012)

A.D.H.D (First time live since 2016)

HiiiPoWeR (First time live since 2014)

Hol' Up (First time live since 2013)

Chapter Ten (Live debut)

Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils) (First time live since 2012)

good kid, m.A.A.d city

Sherane/Voicemail Interlude (played over PA)

Money Trees

Backseat Freestyle

The Art of Peer Pressure (First time live since 2016)

Swimming Pools (Drank)

Poetic Justice (First time live since 2015)

Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe

m.A.A.d city

To Pimp A Butterfly

King Kunta

i (First time live since 2017)

Alright

Institutionalized (First time live since 2016)

The Blacker the Berry (First time live since 2016)

DAMN.

BLOOD. (played over PA)

DNA.

ELEMENT.

LOYALTY.

LUST.

HUMBLE.

family ties (Baby Keem cover) (with Baby Keem) (First time performed with Kendrick)

range brothers (Baby Keem cover) (with Baby Keem) (First time performed with Kendrick)

LOVE.

Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst (First time live since 2015)