Watch Kendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige’s “We Cry Together” short film

One of the most memorable tracks on Kendrick Lamar's excellent new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is "We Cry Together," in which Kendrick and actress Taylour Paige portray a couple in an incredibly heated, toxic argument. Now, Kendrick and Taylour have made a short film for the song, which Kendrick directed with Jake Schreier and Dave Free. It was shot in one take with live vocals in March of 2020, and it's an uncomfortably good depiction of what's portrayed in the song. Watch it below.

