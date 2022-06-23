Watch Kevin Morby make his late night debut on Kimmel

Seven albums into a lauded solo career, and somehow Kevin Morby only made his late night television debut last night (6/22) on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Backed by his band, a trio of backup singers and members of the Stax Academy of Music (who played on the album), Kevin performed the title track to his great new album This is a Photograph. This live rendition feels especially electric, and you can watch it below.

Additionally, he performed his fantastic 2016 protest single "Beautiful Strangers" -- written in the wake of mass shootings in Orlando and Paris that has sadly only gained in relevance -- as an online exclusive that is also raising money for the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. They've raised $70,000 already, and you can watch that performance below as well.

In another first for Kevin, he's going to get to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming Kansas CIty Royals game. He made this offer to the team via Twitter:

The Royals set the number of likes at 1738 which happened the same day. Stay tuned for details.

Kevin's This is a Photograph tour hits North America this fall, including NYC's Webster Hall on October 26 with Coco. All dates are listed below.

Pick up This is a Photograph on gold nugget vinyl and other Kevin Morby albums in the BV shop.

KEVIN MORBY - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sat. July 23 - Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival

Thu. Aug. 4 - Sun. Aug. 7 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route de Rock

Sat. Aug. 20 - Gueret, FR @ Check In Party 2022

Sun. Aug. 21 - Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk

Mon. Aug. 22 - Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee

Wed. Aug. 24 - Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset

Fri. Aug. 26 - Opolo, PL @ Opo Songwriters Festival

Sat. Aug. 27 - Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

Mon. Aug. 28 - Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

Mon. Aug. 29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Aug. 31 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Sat. Sept. 3 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sun. Sept. 4 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Mon. Sept. 5 - Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

Tue. Sept. 6 - Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

Wed. Sept. 7 - Dublin, IE @ Academy

Thu. Sept. 8 - Sat. Sept. 10 - Malaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival

Wed. Sept. 28 - Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *

Thu. Sept. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

Sat. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

Sun. Oct. 2 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

Mon. Oct. 3 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

Wed. Oct. 5 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Fri. Oct. 7 - Sun. Oct. 9 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Mon. Oct. 10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

Tue. Oct. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *

Wed. Oct. 12 - Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater *

Fri. Oct. 14 - Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *

Sat. Oct. 15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Sun. Oct. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Tue. Oct. 18 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

Thu. Oct. 20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Fri. Oct. 21 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Sat. Oct. 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

Mon. Oct. 24 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

Tue. Oct. 25 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %

Wed. Oct. 26 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall %

Fri. Oct. 28 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

Sat. Oct. 29 - Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %

Mon. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %

Tue. Nov. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

Wed. Nov. 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %

Thu. Nov. 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %

Sat. Nov. 5 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %

Sun. Nov. 6 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

Tue. Nov. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %

Thu. Nov. 10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

Fri. Nov. 11 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

Sat. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %

* w/ Cassandra Jenkins

% w/ Coco