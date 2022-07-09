Watch Kevin Morby throw out the first pitch at Friday’s Kansas City Royals game

You may recall that Kevin Morby convinced his hometown baseball team, the Kansas City Royals, to let him throw out the first pitch at an upcoming game. Well that happened Friday when the Royals played the Cleveland Guardians. Earlier in the day he polled twitter as to what he should do:

Watching video of his pitch, it looks somewhere between option B and C. Nice job, Kevin! It was a gorgeous day and, making it even more of a picture perfect moment, the Royals won 4-3. Watch Kevin's pitch to Royals mascot Sluggerrr below.

Kevin's tour for great new album This is a Photograph hits North America this fall, including NYC's Webster Hall on October 26 with Coco. All dates are listed below.

Pick up This is a Photograph on gold nugget vinyl and other Kevin Morby albums in the BV shop.

Just a couple weeks ago, Paul Rudd threw out the first pitch at a Royals game.