Watch Kevin Seconds talk ‘The Crew’ with Pinfield; Get it on black vinyl w/ new 7Seconds raglan tee

The remastered deluxe reissue of 7Seconds' 1984 hardcore punk classic The Crew is out today. The remastering sounds great, and it marks a long-awaited release on streaming services for one of the greatest punk albums of all time.

It's also available on vinyl, with liner notes featuring "insights and anecdotes" from Ian MacKaye, Jello Biafra, Keith Morris, Damian Abraham, Brian Baker, Fat Mike, Roger Miret, BYO founders Mark and Sean Stern and more, and we've got two different vinyl options available in our store. You can pick it up on limited red/black galaxy vinyl and we also just added a bundle that comes with the LP on black vinyl and a 7Seconds raglan tee. It looks like this:

Order it here.

Meanwhile, big 7Seconds fan (and former MTV host) Matt Pinfield sat down with 7Seconds vocalist Kevin Seconds on The Hard Times presented Trust Records webisode music series "Trust Fall" to talk about The Crew. Around the 21-minute mark, Kevin talked about why he's happy to have Trust Records finally giving this classic a proper reissue. "Before I die I just want the songs - I want them available," Kevin said. "I want everything up there so the people can hear 'em if they wanna hear 'em."

Watch the full episode and the new "Young Till I Die" music video, and stream the remastered album, below.

Pick up the new vinyl/tee shirt bundle here.

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom