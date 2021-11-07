Watch Kieran Culkin parody Goldfinger’s ’90s ska-punk hit “Superman” on SNL

'90s ska-punk had a moment on SNL last night (11/6). Host Kieran Culkin (Succession) starred in a skit parodying Goldfinger's "Superman" by way of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, in which Kieran played a skater-turned-jockey in a period drama spoof. The whole thing is pretty ridiculous, as you can watch for yourself below.

In other music-related SNL news, the actual Dionne Warwick (playing herself) appeared on Ego Nwodim's Dionne Warwick Talk Show sketch, which also featured Chloe Fineman (as Miley Cyrus), Kieran Culkin (as Jason Mraz), Ed Sheeran (the episode's musical guest, as himself), and Pete Davidson (as Post Malone). Watch that below too.