Watch Kill Lincoln’s video for their new ska cover of The Bouncing Souls’ “That Song”

As mentioned, ska-punk label Bad Time Records have a bunch of bands playing The Fest, and to celebrate, they're putting out a new Fest compilation called Having a Bad Time​.​.​. Wish You Were Here. Most of the tracks were previously released, but it includes a few new ones, like Kill Lincoln covering The Bouncing Souls' classic "That Song."

"With half the band being NJ natives, we have a ton of love for The Bouncing Souls. You might say we're TRUE BELIEVERS haaaaaahaha ooof sorry," singer/guitarist Mike Sosinski says. "Since it's the 20th anniversary of How I Spent My Summer Vacation, the idea popped up to cover one of their songs... there were a lot of contenders but 'That Song' just seemed to fit so well for us energy wise. It also seemed like the perfect contribution to the Having a Bad Time Fest compilation... nothing puts me more in the mood for a massive punk rock party than The Bouncing Souls."

The original is a total circle-pit starter, and Kill Lincoln have their fair share of double-time punk songs too, but they really give the song a total ska makeover, changing up the vibe entirely and still staying faithful to the addictive hooks of the original. It's streaming everywhere, and we're premiering its music video, a black-and-white performance clip filmed by Mike Sosinski & Jesse Eisemann. Check it out below. The track was mixed by We Are The Union's Reade Wolcott.

The comp also features We Are The Union, Catbite, Joystick, JER, The Best of the Worst, Omnigone, Grey Matter, Matamoska, and S.M.N. Vinyl pre-orders are up.

In related news, We Are The Union, Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente are playing a New Year's Eve show in Detroit, which BrooklynVegan is co-presenting, and tickets are still available.

The Bouncing Souls also have upcoming shows with Face to Face and The Suicide Machines.

