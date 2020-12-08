watch Kim Gordon, J Mascis & Fred Armisen perform new song “Abstract Blues”

Seattle's annual benefit concert SMooCH (Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital) went virtual this year, featuring performances by Jason Isbell, Angel Olsen, Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie, Fred Armisen, Kim Gordon, J Mascis, clipping., and more. It was presented by KEXP and Sub Pop, with some of it filmed at an empty Showbox Theater.

It also featured a couple very cool supergroups assembled just for the occasion. The first was billed as Fred Armisen & Friends, and those friends turned out to be Kim Gordon and J. Mascis. (Also: an unidentified young drummer.) Together they performed a cool new song, "Abstract Blues," and you can forward to the 7-minute mark to watch that below.

Elsewhere on the special: Angel Olsen performed "Lights Out," clipping. performed "Say the Name," Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires performed "If We Were Vampires," Ben Gibbard performed "Your Hurricane," Bret McKenzie covered Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me," and Yuno played "No Going Back."

The other supergroup was Couch Riffs, aka Ben Gibbard, Isaac Brock, Mark Lanegan & Duff McKagan. Watch the whole SMooCH benefit below.