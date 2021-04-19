Watch King Crimson’s Robert Fripp & Toyah cover Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

King Crimson's Robert Fripp, and his wife (and former new-wave star) Toyah Willcox have been keeping busy throughout COVID lockdown with a series of unforgettable cover videos. Their weekly "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" has included renditions of songs by Metallica, Nirvana, Alice Cooper, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Guns N' Roses and more, all in amazing, theatrical form. This past Sunday, they took on Rolling Stones' classic "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," joined by "mysterious stranger" Sidney Jake, who's wearing a mask and a ghost shirt. Toyah got creative with body paint for this cover, and added a bubble machine for even more flair. It's truly "Satisfaction" as you've never seen or heard it before, and you can watch below.

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently about the series, Fripp said, "My wife is a force of nature and my wife leads the way. My wife is a star. One thing has really pissed me off increasingly: currently there is a debate ongoing about women’s role in the world generally, specifically now in the music industry. My wife is a cultural influencer from the late Seventies through the Eighties. And I’ve seen her airbrushed from history in a way which I continue to find incomprehensible. So here we are at home presenting essentially my wife’s visions, here and immediately."