Watch King Crimson’s Robert Fripp & Toyah Willcox cover Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome the Jungle”

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox have been making headlines for the covers they've been doing during their "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" livestreams. So far they've done Metallica, Nirvana, Led Zeppelin, Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, and more, and in just about all of them, Fripp remains stoic while Toyah is much over the top. Their latest cover is of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle," and this time Toyah pumps a set of blue dumbbells while belting out her best Axl Rose impression. Watch below.