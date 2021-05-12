Watch Kiwi Jr’s ‘No Trace Evidence’ documentary about making new album ‘Cooler Returns’

Toronto's Kiwi Jr released their excellent second album (and first for Sub Pop), Cooler Returns, back in January, an all killer, no filler set of 12 wordy, witty indie rock pop songs. The band made the record during lockdown 2020 when the future was uncertain and filmmaker Sean Egerton Foreman was with the band, filming in the studio, during down time in the park, and al fresco mixing sessions. That's the basis of new documentary short No Trace Evidence (taking its title album track Omaha) -- a funny, revealing peek behind the curtain.

Watch that -- and listen to Cooler Returns -- below.