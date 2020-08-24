Watch Kurt Cobain cover Leadbelly solo & Fang with Mudhoney on ’92 Sonic Youth/Pavement tour

Back in 1992, Sonic Youth went on "The Pretty Fucking Dirty Tour" with openers Pavement (who inspired Sonic Youth's next album Experimental Jet Set, Trash and No Star and whose bassist Mark Ibold joined Kim Gordon's band Free Kitten and later joined Sonic Youth), and one of the shows on that tour was at the Castaic Lake Amphitheatre in Castaic, AC on September 26, 1992 with additional support from Mudhoney. This show has become especially legendary, as Kurt Cobain showed up to join Mudhoney during their set for a cover of Fang's "The Money Will Roll Right In" (which Nirvana also used to cover live), and to do a few acoustic solo songs before Sonic Youth went on, including his cover of Leadbelly's "Where Did You Sleep Last Night" that was made famous when Nirvana played it on MTV Unplugged.

As one person who attended the show, Greg Looney, commented on YouTube:

This show was amazing! I feel so lucky to have been there. I still have the ticket stub autographed by Steve Turner of Mudhoney. I was only 19 years old at the time but I will never forget that night and one of the greatest shows I've ever seen... Pavement opened then Mudhoney played. Kurt Cobain came out and played three acoustic songs right before Sonic Youth. The final song of the night was with most members of Mudhoney and Sonic Youth with Cobain playing "The Money Will Roll Right In" by Fang. One foot note though. Kurt and Courtney were walking around back stage and in the audience all night with their new born Francis Bean. I thought that was a trip... Rad fuckin' memories, man!

Bootleg footage of this show has circulated for a while, and Sacramento Music Archive's Shayne Stacy has now also uploaded video of Kurt's Leadbelly cover with newly digitized audio by Jonathan Wolff, and he writes:

Here’s what I remember of this show. I could not get my equipment through security, so I asked Scott K (Spiral Stairs) for help. He looked suuuuppeerrr put out but he came through with a pass about an hour later (thanks and sorry Scott). It was shortly before Pavement’s set, so I had to hustle out to the car, grab my stuff, and then hustle back in. Later on, I realized that the pass was an all access pass and I really had to go to the bathroom, so I went back and grabbed a water and stuff. I remember walking by Kurt and Courtney, and I vaguely remember seeing a baby… but Frances was only like a month old at the time so maybe I am misremembering. Sorry these sets from Castic are such crappy camerawork. I had a tripod, but the entire place was just one huge, flat dirt field. There was no place to go. I should have just gone up on stage to film. This was the last time I would see my friend Matt Polish(randomly saw him at the show) for over 20 years. For this Cobain clip, I am SO happy to not have to hear my voice on the audio track anymore. I caught flak for not knowing who leadbelly was… in 1992. Yeah, sorry I wasn’t a music encyclopedia at 25 years old. How many of you metalheads/punk/alt peeps knew then?

You can watch the new clip of Kurt, along with videos of Mudhoney and Kurt's Fang cover and Sonic Youth, Pavement, and Mudhoney's full sets below. Also below are setlists, some pics, a ticket stub, and flyers from the show.

Mudhoney Setlist (via)

Hate the Police (The Dicks cover)

Suck You Dry

Who You Drivin' Now?

If I Think

You Got It

Blinding Sun

(Live debut)

Let It Slide

Good Enough

Make It Now

No One Has

No End in Sight

Dead Love

Encore:

The Money Will Roll Right In (Fang cover) (with Kurt Cobain)

Sonic Youth Setlist (via)

Shoot

100%

Kool Thing

Swimsuit Issue

Chapel Hill

Genetic

Sugar Kane

Theresa’s Sound-World

Youth Against Fascism

Burning Spear

Drunken Butterfly

===

JC

Schizophrenia

Pavement Setlist (via)

Trigger Cut

Loretta's Scars

No Life Singed Her

So Stark (You're A Skyscraper)

Lions (Linden)

Shoot The Singer (tease)

In The Mouth A Desert

Home

Summer Babe

Conduit For Sale!

Here

via Pinterest

