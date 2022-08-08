Watch Kurt Vile shred with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus at Hinterland

The 2022 edition of Iowa music festival Hinterland wrapped up on Sunday (8/7) with a headlining set from Phoebe Bridgers, which was able to go ahead despite a lightning delay. Her boygenius bandmate Lucy Dacus performed earlier in the evening, and like she has before, Phoebe invited Lucy out to join her for a couple of songs: "Graceland Too," and "I Know the End." For the latter, Phoebe also brought out another artist on the day's lineup, Kurt Vile, to shred along with them. Watch fan-taken footage of that below.

Lucy also brought out Phoebe for "Please Stay" during her own set, for and "Going Going Gone" she had Phoebe and MUNA join her. MUNA invited Phoebe and Lucy out to close their set with "Silk Chiffon," too. Watch footage of that, and see all three artists' setlists, below.

SETLIST: PHOEBE BRIDGERS @ HINTERLAND, 8/7/2022

Motion Sickness

DVD Menu

Garden Song

Kyoto

Punisher

Funeral

Chinese Satellite

Moon Song

Scott Street

Savior Complex

ICU

Sidelines

Georgia

Graceland Too

I Know the End

SETLIST: LUCY DACUS @ HINTERLAND, 8/7/2022

Addictions

Hot & Heavy

Christine

VBS

Brando

Partner in Crime

Thumbs

Going Going Gone

Please Stay

I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore

Kissing Lessons

Believe (Cher)

Night Shift

SETLIST: MUNA @ HINTERLAND, 8/7/2022

What I Want

Number One Fan

Solid

Stayaway

Taken

Kind of Girl

Home by Now

Anything but Me

Mr. Brightside (The Killers)

I Know a Place

Silk Chiffon