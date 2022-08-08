Watch Kurt Vile shred with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus at Hinterland
The 2022 edition of Iowa music festival Hinterland wrapped up on Sunday (8/7) with a headlining set from Phoebe Bridgers, which was able to go ahead despite a lightning delay. Her boygenius bandmate Lucy Dacus performed earlier in the evening, and like she has before, Phoebe invited Lucy out to join her for a couple of songs: "Graceland Too," and "I Know the End." For the latter, Phoebe also brought out another artist on the day's lineup, Kurt Vile, to shred along with them. Watch fan-taken footage of that below.
Lucy also brought out Phoebe for "Please Stay" during her own set, for and "Going Going Gone" she had Phoebe and MUNA join her. MUNA invited Phoebe and Lucy out to close their set with "Silk Chiffon," too. Watch footage of that, and see all three artists' setlists, below.
SETLIST: PHOEBE BRIDGERS @ HINTERLAND, 8/7/2022
Motion Sickness
DVD Menu
Garden Song
Kyoto
Punisher
Funeral
Chinese Satellite
Moon Song
Scott Street
Savior Complex
ICU
Sidelines
Georgia
Graceland Too
I Know the End
SETLIST: LUCY DACUS @ HINTERLAND, 8/7/2022
Addictions
Hot & Heavy
Christine
VBS
Brando
Partner in Crime
Thumbs
Going Going Gone
Please Stay
I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore
Kissing Lessons
Believe (Cher)
Night Shift
SETLIST: MUNA @ HINTERLAND, 8/7/2022
What I Want
Number One Fan
Solid
Stayaway
Taken
Kind of Girl
Home by Now
Anything but Me
Mr. Brightside (The Killers)
I Know a Place
Silk Chiffon