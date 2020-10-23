watch Kurt Vile, Sylvan Esso, Colin Meloy & more perform songs in support of Biden/Harris

Sylvan Esso, The Decemberists' Colin Meloy, Kurt Vile, Amanda Palmer, Tune-Yards and more have recorded live sessions for the "Team Joe Sings" online concert series in support of the Biden / Harris ticket for President.

"This is not a thing I normally do," Kurt Vile says, talking about reasons why he supports the Biden and Harris, which include climate change and Black Lives Matter. "But I'm here to support through music." Kurt performs "Bassackwards" solo, and is then joined by his daughter Delphine on drums for a cover of Neil Young's "Heart of Gold." Next, his other daughter, Awilda, comes out to help him cover Gillian Welch's "Wayside/Back in Time."

Other videos from the series: Colin Meloy performs The Decemberists' "Don't Carry it All," Sylvan Esso perform "Ferris Wheel," Tune-Yards perform "Nowhere, Man", and Amanda Palmer plays "In My Mind." You can watch those below.

Kurt released a new EP earlier this month.