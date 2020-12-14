Watch Kvelertak, Carcass, War On Women, Integrity mems & more cover Anthrax

Two Minutes to Late Night's quarantine covers series continues with a cover of Anthrax's "Caught In A Mosh" by former Kvelertak frontman (and current Hjelvik frontman) Erlend Hjelvik, Revocation/Gargoyl's Dave Davidson, Periphery's Mark Holcomb, Bury Your Dead/All That Remains' Aaron Patrick, Carcass' Daniel Wilding, Integrity's Dwid Hellion, War On Women's Shawna Potter, your host Gwarsenio Hall, and Mary Houlihan as Valerie Carcrash. They turn the thrash classic into something even more extreme, and it rips. (How could it not?) Watch:

To help support all the artists involved, donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

