Watch Kvelertak, Red Fang, Royal Thunder members & Atom Willard cover The Rolling Stones

Two Minutes to Late Night's covers series is back with a revved-up cover of The Rolling Stones' classic Exile on Main St. opener "Rocks Off" with vocalist Miny Parsonz (Royal Thunder), guitarist Maciek Ofstad (Kvelertak)), bassist Aaron Beam (Red Fang), drummer Atom Willard (currently of Against Me!, formerly of Rocket From the Crypt The Offspring, Angels & Airwaves, and others), and your host Gwarsenio Hall on guitar. As you'd probably expect, it's a super fun cover, and you can experience it for yourself by watching below.

Help support the artists involved by donating to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon. A Two Minutes to Late Night tee shirt and guitar pedal bundle is also part of one of the grand prizes in Saint Vitus Bar co-owner David Castillo's NYC AAPI Solidarity Raffle, which helps benefit AAPI rights organizations.