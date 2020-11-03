watch Lady Gaga blast Trump & perform at Joe Biden rally in Pittsburgh

As mentioned, on election eve the Joe Biden campaign took to the pivotal state of Pennsylvania, with John Legend joining Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania and Lady Gaga joining Biden in Pittsburgh. Walking out to Childish Gambino's "This is America," Gaga made an impassioned case for Biden, saying, "Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does. And I want to remind you, listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania. We need you, we need your family, we need your friends, we need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do."

Gaga also referenced Trump's infamous "grab them by the pussy" comments from a 2005 Access Hollywood tape that resurfaced before the 2016 election, saying, "Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person."

After giving her speech, Gaga returned later in the evening to perform two songs, "Shallow" from A Star is Born (which she introduced by saying, "You’ve got a lot of heart. This is not a shallow people. And I’m going to sing this song hoping this whole state can hear me") and "You and I" from Born This Way.

Watch both PA events in full below; Gaga's speech starts at 4:30, and her performance at 1:24:00.

Meanwhile, after Trump's communications director criticized Biden for campaigning with Gaga because of her anti-fracking stance, Trump brought up Gaga at a campaign event on Monday afternoon, saying, "Lady Gaga… is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories." He also criticized Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Bon Jovi for working with Democrats. Watch a video clip of his speech below.