Watch Lady Gaga sing The National Anthem at Biden’s Inauguration

Donald Trump has finally left The White House and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were just sworn in as our new President and Vice President at the somewhat muted inauguration ceremony that's currently happening in Washington DC. There to sing the National Anthem was Lady Gaga. "The Star Spangled Banner" is a famously difficult song to sing, but Gaga's got the pipes for it and knocked it out of the park. You can watch that below.

Before her performance, Lady Gaga tweeted “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly,” she continued. “I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, was on hand to sing Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" which Pitchfork notes she added a line from her own 1999 single "Let's Get Loud." You can watch that below as well.

Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and more will perform as part of an inauguration concert tonight.