Essence Festival in New Orleans saw not only a surprise set from Wyclef Jean, but a reunion with Fugees member Ms. Lauryn Hill on Friday night. The pair performed four of their hits: "Killing Me Softly," "How Many Mics," "Fu-Gee-La," and "Ready or Not." Fugees have not played together since a pop-up show in New York City last September (it had been 15 years before that), and they cancelled their reunion tour earlier this year. See photos and videos of Wyclef Jean and Ms. Lauryn Hill below.