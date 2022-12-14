Watch LCD Soundsystem cover the ‘Twin Peaks’ theme in tribute to Angelo Badalamenti at Brooklyn Steel
On Tuesday night, LCD Soundsystem played show #17 in their 20-show Brooklyn Steel residency. During the show, they paid tribute to composer Angelo Badalamenti, who died this week, and singer Julee Cruise (who died earlier this year) by incorporating their song "Falling," aka the theme to Twin Peaks, into "New York I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," during their encore. (They did a similar thing at their 2011 "final" show at Madison Square Garden.) As they played it, the LED backdrop displayed Twin Peaks' the iconic chevron pattern of the Red Room.
While full video of that has not surfaced, you can watch a clip of it from Instagram, and check out their 12/13 setlist, below.
LCD paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie earlier in their run.
There are three shows left in LCD's 2023 Brooklyn Steel Run -- December 14, 16 and 17 -- and tickets are still available. They're really firing on all cylinders these days and it's definitely worth going.
SETLIST: LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 12/13/2023
Emotional Haircut
I Can Change
You Wanted a Hit
Tribulations
Tonite
Yr City's a Sucker
Movement
new body rhumba
Time to Get Away
Other Voices
Daft Punk Is Playing at My House
Someone Great
Losing My Edge
Home
Encore:
Seconds
New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down / Falling
Dance Yrself Clean
All My Friends