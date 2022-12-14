Watch LCD Soundsystem cover the ‘Twin Peaks’ theme in tribute to Angelo Badalamenti at Brooklyn Steel

On Tuesday night, LCD Soundsystem played show #17 in their 20-show Brooklyn Steel residency. During the show, they paid tribute to composer Angelo Badalamenti, who died this week, and singer Julee Cruise (who died earlier this year) by incorporating their song "Falling," aka the theme to Twin Peaks, into "New York I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," during their encore. (They did a similar thing at their 2011 "final" show at Madison Square Garden.) As they played it, the LED backdrop displayed Twin Peaks' the iconic chevron pattern of the Red Room.

While full video of that has not surfaced, you can watch a clip of it from Instagram, and check out their 12/13 setlist, below.

LCD paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie earlier in their run.

There are three shows left in LCD's 2023 Brooklyn Steel Run -- December 14, 16 and 17 -- and tickets are still available. They're really firing on all cylinders these days and it's definitely worth going.

SETLIST: LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 12/13/2023

Emotional Haircut

I Can Change

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Tonite

Yr City's a Sucker

Movement

new body rhumba

Time to Get Away

Other Voices

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

Encore:

Seconds

New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down / Falling

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends