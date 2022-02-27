Watch LCD Soundsystem and John Mulaney on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live returned tonight with host John Mulaney and musical guest LCD Soundsystem.

For those who thought LCD might announce a fifth album, or at least play a new song, well, nope, they played some serious deep cuts instead: "Thrills" and "Yr City's a Sucker."

This was John Mulaney's first major public appearance since going into rehab after after his November 2020 SNL appearance -- he talked about it during his monologue -- and it was also his entry into the Five Timers Club, and Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and Candice Bergen welcomed him into the group, not to mention Tina Fey, Elliot Gould, and Conan O'Brien

Keeping with Mulaney's previous appearances, there was a musical, this time about the subway where LCD Soundsystem play Guardian Angels.

On a serious note, the episode opened not with a sketch but with ​​“Prayer for Ukraine” performed by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

