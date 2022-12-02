Watch LCD Soundsystem pay tribute to Christine McVie during Brooklyn Steel run

LCD Soundsystem are in the middle of their 20-show Brooklyn Steel run, and the most recent show was Wednesday, November 30. That was only a few hours after we all learned that Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie had died, and Stereogum notes that James Murphy and crew paid tribute to her that night, before, during and after their show. They incorporated part of McVie's Fleetwood Mac song "Songbird" into "New York I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," with Nancy Whang singing lead for that part.

Additionally, LCD used Fleetwood Mac's "Love in Store" as their walk-on music on Wednesday, and played "You Make Loving' Fun" and "Everywhere" immediately after their set ended. Watch video of all that below.

Wednesday's show also featured the live debut of LCD's cover of The Human League's "Seconds," which they first recorded on the 2019 Electric Lady Sessions album. You can watch video of that, and check out LCD's 11/30 setlist, below.

LCD Soundsystem still have 12 Brooklyn Steel shows to go and play tonight (12/2). Tickets for most nights are still available.

Speaking of Nancy Whang, she's DJing the LoveEMC benefit for Every Mother Counts at Irving Plaza on December 8 that also features Ilana Glazer, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Valerie June and more. Tickets are on sale.

LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 11/30/2022

Us v Them

I Can Change

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Tonite

On Repeat

new body rhumba

Yr City's a Sucker

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

Encore:

Seconds (The Human League)

New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down / Songbird (Fleetwood Mac)

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends