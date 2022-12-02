Watch LCD Soundsystem pay tribute to Christine McVie during Brooklyn Steel run
LCD Soundsystem are in the middle of their 20-show Brooklyn Steel run, and the most recent show was Wednesday, November 30. That was only a few hours after we all learned that Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie had died, and Stereogum notes that James Murphy and crew paid tribute to her that night, before, during and after their show. They incorporated part of McVie's Fleetwood Mac song "Songbird" into "New York I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," with Nancy Whang singing lead for that part.
Additionally, LCD used Fleetwood Mac's "Love in Store" as their walk-on music on Wednesday, and played "You Make Loving' Fun" and "Everywhere" immediately after their set ended. Watch video of all that below.
Wednesday's show also featured the live debut of LCD's cover of The Human League's "Seconds," which they first recorded on the 2019 Electric Lady Sessions album. You can watch video of that, and check out LCD's 11/30 setlist, below.
LCD Soundsystem still have 12 Brooklyn Steel shows to go and play tonight (12/2). Tickets for most nights are still available.
Speaking of Nancy Whang, she's DJing the LoveEMC benefit for Every Mother Counts at Irving Plaza on December 8 that also features Ilana Glazer, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Valerie June and more. Tickets are on sale.
LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 11/30/2022
Us v Them
I Can Change
You Wanted a Hit
Tribulations
Movement
Tonite
On Repeat
new body rhumba
Yr City's a Sucker
Daft Punk Is Playing at My House
Someone Great
Losing My Edge
Home
Encore:
Seconds (The Human League)
New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down / Songbird (Fleetwood Mac)
Dance Yrself Clean
All My Friends