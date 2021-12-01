Watch LCD Soundsystem play “Other Voices” for the first time (Brooklyn Steel Night 4 video & setlist)

LCD Soundsystem continue to throw curveballs into their sets during their current Brooklyn Steel residency. On Tuesday night, the fourth of their run, they performed "Other Voices," the Talking Heads-y track off 2017's American Dream, for the first time ever. They also tried out Spacemen 3's "Big City" again, opening the show with it and adding some special lighting effects with the title in big letters behind them.

Other songs played at Night 4: "Get Innocuous!," "On Repeat," "Tribulations," "Oh Baby," "Time to Get Away," "Beat Connection" and the Joy Division "No Love Lost" cover, in addition to heavy hitters like "Home," "Someone Great," "Tonite," "Dance Yrself Clean," "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," and "All My Friends." Check out the full setlist, as well as fan shot video of "Other Voices" and other songs and audio of the whole show, below.

Prince Language was the pre-show DJ for Night 4.

"New York I Love You" was featured in this week's Succession, as was Spacemen 3's "Big City."

SETLIST: LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 11/30/2021 (via)

Big City (Spacemen 3)

Get Innocuous!

I Can Change

On Repeat

Other Voices

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Oh Baby

Time to Get Away

Tonite

Someone Great

No Love Lost (Joy Division)

Home

Encore:

Beat Connection

Dance Yrself Clean

New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down

All My Friends