watch LCD Soundsystem’s “Oh Baby” video starring Sissy Spacek & David Strathairn and directed by Rian Johnson

LCD Soundsystem have shared a video for "Oh Baby," the lead track off last year's great American Dream. The video was directed by Rian Johnson, who helmed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Looper and few of Breaking Bad's best episodes, and stars Oscar-winning actress Sissy Spacek and David Strathairn. They play scientists working on a teleportation device when things go awry. Says James Murphy, "My goal would be that it works as a video for the song and the song works as a good soundtrack of the film. Rather than a video that serves the song." Watch below.

Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom head out on the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem tour in October.