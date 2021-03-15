Watch Lil Baby’s powerful Grammys performance ft. Killer Mike & Tamika D. Mallory

Lil Baby did a powerful, fired-up Grammys performance, playing his protest song "The Bigger Picture" on a set that mirrored the protests against police brutality that went down all throughout America in 2020, and it got more and more intense as it progressed. It incorporated a speech from activist Tamika D. Mallory addressing Joe Biden and demanding justice, and then Killer Mike showed up to perform his anti-police brutality verse from Run The Jewels' "Walking In The Snow."

In a press release, Lil Baby said:

My performance is important to me and I had to make sure it was right. Nominations aside, actually performing “The Bigger Picture” means the most to me. I paint pictures with my songs and wanted the performance to bring that picture to life. Just like with the song, this performance had to reflect the real. No sugar-coating. My family, my fans and my city know who I do this for.

See clips and pictures of the performance below...