Watch Live Skull’s video for new song “Day One of the Experiment”

NYC experimental rock veterans Live Skull returned in 2019 with their first album in 30 years, Saturday Night Massacre, and they're already set to follow it with another new album, Dangerous Visions, on December 11 via Bronson Recordings (pre-order). The latest single is "Day One of the Experiment," which guitarist/vocalist Mark C says "recounts a daughter’s discovery of her fathers’ lost airplane, years after his disappearance and reminded me of my father’s experience as a pilot in the air force, who survived his airplane getting shot down. Born as a rehearsal jam, and developed live, it’s one of the first tracks written collectively by the latest version of the Live Skull experiment."

It's a dark, psychedelic song with no lack of guitar freakouts, and we're premiering its music video that was shot on the band's 2019 Europe tour and includes performance footage. Check it out below.

