Watch Long Island emo band Koyo’s video for new song “Moriches”

Pre-order Koyo's new EP on limited clear blue vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store.

Koyo, the Long Island emo-inspired band with members of hardcore bands SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Typecaste, Rain of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenaline, are one week away from releasing their sophomore EP Drives Out East (due 7/6 via Triple B), and we're now premiering second single "Moriches" and its video (directed by Sam Carter and Connor Hargreaves). The song is named after Long Island's Moriches Rd, and the LI vibes in the video are strong too; it features the band hanging around their hometown and rocking out in their garage. (And at one point, they drop a Koyo banner from a bridge that reads "emo's back.") The song also sounds like classic Long Island emo -- it's a hard-hitting but melodic song that reminds me of The Movielife at their best, and Koyo do a lot of justice to that sound.

"'Moriches' to me, is the gold standard for a Koyo song," vocalist Joey Chiaramonte tells us. "It represents everything that I love about our band in a complete package, and we’re very excited for people to hear it. The song itself is about the time I spent back home during the pandemic coming off almost three years of touring full time, and how that radical change made me feel. The video is a snapshot of our day to day lifestyle, contrasted by intense performance shots that I hope help get across the desperation, and urgency in the track." Check it out below.

Vinyl pre-orders for Koyo's EP also launched today. You can pick it up on clear blue vinyl (limited to 500) in the BrooklynVegan store, and there's also a half white/half clear blue variant (limited to 300) available at Triple B's website. The splatter variant (limited to 200) quickly sold out.

Lastly, Koyo perform live on the new episode of Axe To Grind.