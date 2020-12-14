Watch Lou Barlow cover Kacey Musgraves’ “Glittery”

Lou Barlow's wife Adelle and youngest daughter Izzy feature in a very funny Paw Patrol theme cover video he posted in November, and they're back to join him for a new cover video this month. For Joyful Noise's virtual holiday special, Lou covered Kacey Musgraves' 2019 holiday original "Glittery," to the accompaniment of interpretive dancing from Izzy (who, the credits note, did her own choreography). You can watch the very festive video below.

Other contributors to the Joyful Noise holiday special included Deerhoof, Dale Crover, Rob Crow, C.J. Boyd, No Joy, Serengeti, Thor Harris, Sound of Ceres, The Ophelias, and WHY?, and you can watch the whole thing below. You can also purchase each performance on its own 7" snowflake-shaped vinyl. They're limited to 1000 pieces each, and 100% of net sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen and Second Helpings.

Joyful Noise Holiday Special

Mike Adams At His Honest Weight "It’s Christmas All Over Again" (Tom Petty)

Lou Barlow "Glittery" (Kacey Musgraves)

Danielson "Visions Of The Sugar Plum Fairy" (Tchaikovsky / Smith)

The Ophelias "Last Christmas" (Wham!)

Sound of Ceres "The Holly And The Ivy" (Traditional)

Rob Crow "Alone In The World" (Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol)

Sleep Party People "Silent Night" [2020 Version] (Gruber / Mohr)

WHY? ft. La Louma "The Hanukkah Blessings" (Traditional)

Deerhoof "I Wonder As I Wander" (Niles)

Serengeti "Noël" (Traditional)

Dale Crover "Christmas Time Is Here" (Guaraldi / Mendelson)

No Joy "Frozen" (Madonna)

Mark Dippel "Christmas In Hollis" (Run-DMC)

Kramer "Winter Lady" (Leonard Cohen)

Helvetia "Helvetia Xmas" (Albertini)

Jad Fair "Mister Rolly Polly" (Fair)

C.J. Boyd "Winter In America" (Gil Scott-Heron)

Thor Harris "Carol Of My Balls" (Leontovych / Harris)