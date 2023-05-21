Watch Love and Rockets play their first show in 15 years @ Cruel World Fest (setlist)

Siouxsie didn't get to play Cruel World headlining sets on Saturday night due to threat of severe weather, but Love and Rockets did. Their first performance in 15 years, Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins sounded great with a set that mainly stuck to their four '80s albums, including Top 10 hit "So Alive," their great cover of The Temptations' "Ball of Confusion," "No New Tale to Tell," "Kundalini Express," "Haunted When the Minutes Drag," "An American Dream," "Mirror People," "No Big Deal," "The Yin and Yang (The Flowerpot Man) and more.

Check out video of Love and Rockets playing Cruel World, along with their full setlist and a few Instagrams, below.

Love and Rockets' tour hits Brooklyn at Kings Theatre on June 9 . All dates are listed below.

Read our interview with Daniel Ash about Love and Rockets reunion tour here.

Siouxsie's set, along with Iggy Pop's -- which got stopped midway through on Saturday -- are rescheduled for tonight.

SETLIST: Love and Rockets @ Cruel World Festival 5/20/2022

I Feel Speed

No Big Deal

Kundalini Express

The Dog-End of a Day Gone By

Haunted When the Minutes Drag

An American Dream

No New Tale to Tell

So Alive

Ball of Confusion (That's What the World Is Today)

(The Temptations cover)

Mirror People

Yin and Yang (The Flowerpot Man)

LOVE AND ROCKETS @ CRUEL WORLD FESTIVAL 5/20/2023

May 21 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

May 24 Salt Lake City, UT Sandy Amphitheater

May 26 Portland, OR Roseland Theater - SOLD OUT

May 27 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

May 28 Seattle, WA Moore Theater

June 5 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

June 6 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

June 7 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Hall

June 9 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theater

June 10 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore

June 11 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore

June 13 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

June 15 Dallas, TX Factory in Deep Ellum

June 16 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

June 17 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

June 20 Los Angeles, CA Ace Theater