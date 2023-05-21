Watch Love and Rockets play their first show in 15 years @ Cruel World Fest (setlist)
Siouxsie didn't get to play Cruel World headlining sets on Saturday night due to threat of severe weather, but Love and Rockets did. Their first performance in 15 years, Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins sounded great with a set that mainly stuck to their four '80s albums, including Top 10 hit "So Alive," their great cover of The Temptations' "Ball of Confusion," "No New Tale to Tell," "Kundalini Express," "Haunted When the Minutes Drag," "An American Dream," "Mirror People," "No Big Deal," "The Yin and Yang (The Flowerpot Man) and more.
Check out video of Love and Rockets playing Cruel World, along with their full setlist and a few Instagrams, below.
Love and Rockets' tour hits Brooklyn at Kings Theatre on June 9 . All dates are listed below.
Read our interview with Daniel Ash about Love and Rockets reunion tour here.
Siouxsie's set, along with Iggy Pop's -- which got stopped midway through on Saturday -- are rescheduled for tonight.
SETLIST: Love and Rockets @ Cruel World Festival 5/20/2022
I Feel Speed
No Big Deal
Kundalini Express
The Dog-End of a Day Gone By
Haunted When the Minutes Drag
An American Dream
No New Tale to Tell
So Alive
Ball of Confusion (That's What the World Is Today)
(The Temptations cover)
Mirror People
Yin and Yang (The Flowerpot Man)
LOVE AND ROCKETS @ CRUEL WORLD FESTIVAL 5/20/2023
May 21 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
May 24 Salt Lake City, UT Sandy Amphitheater
May 26 Portland, OR Roseland Theater - SOLD OUT
May 27 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
May 28 Seattle, WA Moore Theater
June 5 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre
June 6 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
June 7 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Hall
June 9 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theater
June 10 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore
June 11 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore
June 13 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy
June 15 Dallas, TX Factory in Deep Ellum
June 16 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
June 17 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port
June 20 Los Angeles, CA Ace Theater