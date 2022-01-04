Watch Low’s “I Can Wait” video

Low made one of our favorite albums of 2021 and now one of its standout cuts has gotten the video treatment. "I Can Wait" was directed by Manuel Aragon, who also directed the group’s video for “Lies” from Ones and Sixes, and follows "five people bogged down by the realities of their world dream of better life." You can watch the video and listen to all of HEY WHAT below.

You can catch Low on tour soon, with Chicago and Milwaukee shows in February ahead of the full North American tour which starts March 22 in Bloomington, IN. Dates include a NYC stop at Webster Hall on March 31, and they'll play Primavera Sound L.A. this fall. All dates are listed below.

LOW - 2022 TOUR DATES

WED, Feb 16 Metro, Chicago, IL

THU, Feb 17 Cactus Club (WI), Milwaukee, WI

TUE, Mar 22 Bishop Bar (IN), Bloomington, IN

THU, Mar 24 Big Ears Festival, Knoxville, TN

FRI, Mar 25 Saturn Birmingham, Birmingham, AL

SAT, Mar 26 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

MON, Mar 28 Miracle Theater, Washington, DC

TUE, Mar 29 World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA

WED, Mar 31 Webster Hall, New York City, NY

FRI, Apr 1 Columbus Theater, Providence , RI

SAT, Apr 2 Theater Fairmount, Montreal, Canada

MON, Apr 4 Mod Club, Toronto, Canada

TUE, Apr 5 The Loving Touch, Ferndale, MI

THU, Apr 7 Channing Murray Foundation, Ubana, IL

FRI, Apr 8 Raccoon Motel, Davenport, IA

SAT, Apr 9 High Noon Saloon, Madison, WI

MON, Apr 25 Queen's Hall, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

TUE, Apr 26 Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

WED, Apr 27 Manchester Cathedral, Manchester, United Kingdom

THU, Apr 28 St. George's Church Brighton, Brighton, United Kingdom

FRI, Apr 29 St. John at Hackney Church, London, United Kingdom

SAT, Apr 30 The Trinity Centre, Bristol, United Kingdom

MON, May 2 Alhambra (FR) , Paris, France

TUE, May 3 Kulturkirche Köln, Cologne, Germany

WED, May 4 Trlx Zael, Antwerp, Belgium

THU, May 5 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

FRI, May 6 Voxhall, Aarhus, Denmark

SAT, May 7 Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

MON, May 9 Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg, Germany

TUE, May 10 Festsaal Kreuzberg , Berlin, Germany

WED, May 11 WuK, Vienna, Austria

THU, May 12 Teatro Duse, Bologna, Italy

FRI, May 13 Les Kocks, Lausanne, Switzerland

SAT, May 14 Mascotte, Zurich, Switzerland

FRI, Aug 26 All Points East Festival, London, United Kingdom

FRI, Sep 16 Primavera Sound (Los Angeles), Los Angeles, CA

SAT, Sep 17 Primavera Sound (Los Angeles), Los Angeles, CA

SUN, Sep 18 Primavera Sound (Los Angeles), Los Angeles, CA

MON, Sep 26 Marquis Theater, Denver, CO

TUE, Sep 27 Velour, Provo, UT

THU, Sep 29 Music Theater at the Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix, AZ

SAT, Oct 1 Henry Miller Library, Big Sur, CA

TUE, Oct 4 The Chapel, San Fransisco, CA

THU, Oct 6 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

FRI, Oct 7 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

SAT, Oct 8 Rickshaw Theater (BC), Vancouver, Canada