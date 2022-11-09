Watch Lucero’s video for new heartland rock single “Buy A Little Time”

Country punk vets Lucero embraced their rowdy side on Should’ve Learned By Now's lead single "One Last F.U." (one of the best punk songs of October), and second single "Buy A Little Time" finds them embracing fuzzed-out, anthemic heartland rock, sounding like Tom Petty jamming with Crazy Horse but in the way that only Lucero can. Ben Nichols says:

"Buy a Little Time" was written right after we recorded When You Found Me, and if it had been written a little earlier, it could’ve gone on that record or even on Among the Ghosts. It sticks out on Should’ve Learned by Now because of that. It has a meaner sound than the rest of the album, but it was too good to leave off the record. It’s a cliche, but I feel like most folks (myself included) feel like if they had just a little more time, they could make everything work out. It’s probably not true, and that makes this song a little bittersweet. Also got a chance to throw in a line about my daughter. We stumbled across the piano breakdown in the last chorus by accident while we were recording Cory Branan’s excellent back-up vocals. One of my favorite parts on the record.

The song comes with a black-and-white performance video, which makes its premiere in this post. Check it out below. Should’ve Learned By Now comes out 2/24 via Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers (pre-order).