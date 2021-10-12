Watch Lucy Dacus cover Regina Spektor, play “Night Shift” w/ Bartees Strange

Lucy Dacus is on tour with Bartees Strange now, and on Monday night (10/11) they stopped in Chicago for a show at Vic Theatre. Lucy's guitarist is currently recovering from a case of "breakthrough" COVID and had to miss the show (which was the band's first back after a few postponed dates, for the same reason), so it went a little differently than one of her more typical shows. Bartees, as he promised toon Twitter, joined Lucy on guitar for Historian favorite "Night Shift."

Lucy also did a few couple of covers at the show, including a solo rendition of Regina Spektor's Begin to Hope track "Summer in the City." It's a lovely, melancholy song, and Lucy really does it justice with her version. Watch video of that and "Night Shift," and see Monday night's setlist, below.

Lucy's tour stops in NYC for three shows later this month, October 25, 26, and 28 at Brooklyn Steel. Nights one and two are sold out, but there are still tickets to night three, which is with Palehound, available.

SETLIST: LUCY DACUS @ VIC THEATRE, 10/11/2021 (via)

Trust (solo acoustic)

Hot & Heavy

VBS

Christine

First Time

Summer in the City (Regina Spektor cover) (Solo)

Partner in Crime (Solo)

Please Stay

Going Going Gone

I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore

Brando

Thumbs

Dancing in the Dark (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Night Shift

Encore:

New Song

New Song

Bus (solo)